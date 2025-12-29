8 wickets for 7 runs! Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey enters record books with best-ever bowling figures in T20 Internationals

Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey became the first bowler in men's T20Is to pick eight wickets in a single innings. Against Malaysia, Yeshey finished with figures of 4-1-7-8 in the third T20I.

Koushik Paul
29 Dec 2025
Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey is the only player to take eight wickets in a single innings in men's T20I.
Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey is the only player to take eight wickets in a single innings in men's T20I.

Bhutan Sonam Yeshey entered into record books after the left-arm off-spinner became the first bowler in the world to take eight wickets in a single innings of a men's T20I. The world record came in Gelephu during the third T20I between Bhutan and Myanmar.

Batting first, Bhutan rode on a fifty from Namgang Chejay to put 127/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Myanmar started on a cautious note with Pyae Phyo Wai and Htet Lin Oo, scoring in double digits. But the departure of Pyae Phyo Wai in the third over started the downfall for Myanmar.

The Myanmar batters couldn't get hold of Yeshey's slow bowling as eight batters succumbed in front of the 22-year-old. In the end, Myanmar were bundled out for just 45 in 9.2 overs with Yeshey returning with figures of 4-1-7-8. Eventually Bhutan won the series 5-0.

Before Yeshey, the best bowling figures in a men's T20I was held by Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus (7/8 against China in 2023) and Bahrain's Ali Dawood (7/19 against Bhutan in 2025). In fact, no bowler so far has taken eight wickets in a single T20 game.

In men's T20s, Colin Ackermann (7/18 for Leicestershire vs Birmingham Bears in 2019) and Taskin Ahmed (7/19 for Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capitals in 2025) are the only two bowlers to have taken a seven-wicket haul in a single innings.

Who is Sonam Yeshey?

Yeshey made his T20I debut for Bhutan in 2022 against Malaysia at Bangi. Since then, he has taken 37 wickets in 34 T20Is played so far. Yeshey has one four wicket haul and one five-wicket haul so far in the shortest format.

Best bowling figures in T20I cricket

PlayerBowling FiguresTeamOppositionDate
Sonam Yeshey8/7BhutanMalaysia2025
Syazrul Idrus7/8MalaysiaChina2023
Ali Dawood7/19BahrainBhutan2024
Peter Aho6/5NigeriaSierra Leone2021
Deepak Chahar6/7IndiaBangladesh2019
Dinesh Nakrani6/7UgandaLesotho2021
Ajantha Mendis6/8Sri LankaZimbabwe2012
JJ Smit6/10NamibiaUganda2022
Abinash Bohara6/11NepalMaldives2023
Nasrulla Rana6/12Hong KongPNG2023
