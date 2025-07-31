90% chance of rain, thunderstorms threaten England vs India 5th Test at The Oval: ‘Bring a small towel’, locals advise

The weather in Kennington today looks quite unsettled. England and India will face off in the 5th and final Test at The Oval. England vs India 5th Test at The Oval is set to begin at 11 AM local time (3:30 PM India time). However, BBC forecasts show thundery showers and light winds throughout the day.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for July 31. Rain chances are around 80% at the scheduled start, so the toss may be delayed. Showers are expected to continue most of the day, easing only near the end.

Also Read | Shubman Gill all set to break 5 massive cricket records in Eng vs Ind 5th Test

Rain chances rise to 90% between 10 AM and 2 PM, with temperatures hovering around 20°C. Thunderstorms are likely to interrupt play at various stages.

The afternoon looks only slightly better, with the chances of rain slowly dropping from 73% at 2 PM to 37% by 6 PM. Light winds will continue from the southwest.

India have lost all four tosses in the series so far. The weather will play a key role in deciding what the captain chooses. With no room for mistakes, India will likely give everything to win and draw the series.

Their strong fight at Old Trafford has built up a perfect finish at The Oval. Both teams and fans will be hoping for dry spells, but weather delays seem very likely.

England vs India 5th Test at The Oval is crucial for Shubman Gill and company, trailing 1-2 in the series. All eyes will be on the skies as much as on the pitch.

Also Read | Watch: Gambhir gets into heated argument with England pitch curator at Oval

Local social media reactions Local social media users posted photos and videos of the London weather.

“I’d love to tell you it’s a glorious morning here at The Oval, but…” wrote one user.

“My tip is bring a small towel to dry your seat! Good luck to everyone going,” wrote another.