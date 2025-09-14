'A black day for this country': IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit terms India-Pakistan cricket match an 'insult' to fallen soldiers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Cricket fans across the country are divided as India prepares to face Pakistan in their first international match since the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The high-voltage encounter, among the biggest rivalries in world cricket, has drawn mixed reactions on social media.

Amid the debate, Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit strongly opposed the match, calling it a "black day" for the country and accusing organisers of "insensitivity."

"...a black day for this country. We cannot be this insensitive. Our cricketers should have this much shame; money is not everything. I want to say to all the cricketers that the people you play for have their hands covered with blood, and that blood is of Indians...," Pandit told ANI.

He added that India has faced attacks for decades and said such decisions amounted to "insulting" fallen soldiers. Pandit also urged broadcasters not to air the match.

"Over the past 40 years, the attacks on our nation have been constant... The government can give any reason or tell any rule, but it won't go down our throats. You are taking all this lightly because no one from your own family has been attacked... It is an insult to all those security forces who have lost their lives for this nation... We have appealed to the television channels not to broadcast this match," he said.

Opposition parties had earlier demanded a boycott of the game, but the Centre issued no objection for the Indian team to play against Pakistan in any multi-nation tournament.

The two sides have met 13 times in the T20Is, with India leading 9-3. One of Pakistan's three wins came in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai--their last victory over India in T20 cricket.

India beat Pakistan by six runs in New York the last time the two teams met at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bumrah produced a magical spell to turn the match when Pakistan seemed like the clear favourites to pick up a victory.