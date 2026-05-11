A fifth over in IPL? Sunil Gavaskar's suggestion to BCCI to review ‘restriction’ to maintain balance between bat & ball

Ever since the Impact Player rule came into existence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) the bowlers have had nightmares with the batters reaping all the rewards of the rule. Unlike the previous seasons, IPL 2026 has been a complete run-fest with as many as 12 successful run chases of 200-plus totals - the most in a single season, surpassing nine in IPL 2025.
In fact, Punjab Kings chased down Delhi Capitals' 265/4 - the highest successful run-chase in the history of IPL. Amid such a beating right, left and centre, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar came up with a suggestion for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to restore the balance between the bat and ball.
With most of the wickets being batting-friendly, the legendary Gavaskar proposed an idea which promises a fifth over for the most successful bowler after his four-over spell. “The restriction of only four overs to a bowler could be looked at again," Gavaskar said in his column for Mid-Day.
“If a batter can bat the entire 20 overs, why can’t a bowler who gets, say, three wickets in his four overs be allowed to bowl another over as a reward for getting those wickets? This way teams will also try getting wickets instead of trying only to save runs being scored,” added Gavaskar.
"After all, the best dot ball is the wicket-taking dot ball, isn’t it? Yes, you could conceivably have three bowlers getting three wickets and an extra over each,” said the 76-year-old. Going by the statistics, as many as 46 200-plus totals were scored till date in IPL 2026 - the most in a single season.
According to Gavaskar, the bowlers and the fielding captain should also be given a chance to try something out and not just plan defensively. “That would even up the playing field a fair bit in a format where just about everything is stacked against the bowlers.
"Look at the small boundaries, the strict interpretation of the wide for a bouncer going marginally over the batter’s head and such like. So, giving the bowlers and the fielding captain an incentive to take wickets and not just be defensive from the first ball, would be something worth trying out,” he said.
According to Gavaskar, any new rule can be implemented on a trail basis in the many city-based leagues that are coming up nowadays. Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bengal, Odisha - all have their own T20 leagues, styled in the format of IPL.
“As with every new playing condition, it can be trialled in the many city leagues that are coming up. Then, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then, if found that it does level a format which is more batting friendly then it could be used in the next year’s IPL or maybe in the next cycle of IPL starting from 2028,” the batting legend added.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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