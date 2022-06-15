A glimpse of IPL finance

The media right auction for IPL this week generated ₹48.391 cr for BCCI. As per BCCI rules, 50% of the revenue, or about ₹24,195 crore will be shared with the 10 franchises over 5 years. Overall revenue has been rising, with the total sponsorship seeing a compound annual growth of 19%.
The media right auction for IPL this week generated ₹48.391 cr for BCCI. As per BCCI rules, 50% of the revenue, or about ₹24,195 crore will be shared with the 10 franchises over 5 years. Overall revenue has been rising, with the total sponsorship seeing a compound annual growth of 19%.