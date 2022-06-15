Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  A glimpse of IPL finance

A glimpse of IPL finance

As per BCCI rules, 50% of the revenue, or about 24,195 crore will be shared with the 10 franchises over 5 years. Overall revenue has been rising, with the total sponsorship seeing a compound annual growth of 19%
1 min read . 11:05 PM ISTLivemint

  • The media right auction for IPL this week generated 48.391 cr for BCCI. As per BCCI rules, 50% of the revenue, or about 24,195 crore will be shared with the 10 franchises over 5 years. Overall revenue has been rising, with the total sponsorship seeing a compound annual growth of 19%.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The media right auction for IPL this week generated 48.391 cr for BCCI. As per BCCI rules, 50% of the revenue, or about 24,195 crore will be shared with the 10 franchises over 5 years. Overall revenue has been rising, with the total sponsorship seeing a compound annual growth of 19%.

The media right auction for IPL this week generated 48.391 cr for BCCI. As per BCCI rules, 50% of the revenue, or about 24,195 crore will be shared with the 10 franchises over 5 years. Overall revenue has been rising, with the total sponsorship seeing a compound annual growth of 19%.

 

 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
IPL
Click on the image to enlarge