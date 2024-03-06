'A guy called Rishabh Pant...': Rohit Sharma takes a dig at Ben Duckett over Yashasvi Jaiswal remark
On being asked about the comment from England batter Ben Duckett about the visiting team taking credit for Yashasvi Jaiswal's attacking heroics, the Indian skipper suggested the England team that they have probably not seen Rishabh Pant bat.
Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his quirky answers and taking witty digs at press conferences. Sharma punctured England's Bazball pride ahead of the fifth and final Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on 6 March, saying he still doesn't know what exactly ‘Bazball’ actually means.