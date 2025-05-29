A look at Virat Kohlis statistics for RCB in knockout matches ahead of Qualifier one clash

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli will be taking to the field at Mullanpur against Punjab Kings (PBKS) for perhaps one of his most important franchise cricket matches in recent years, a Qualifier one clash that could earn his team a direct spot in the final.

Virat, who despite all his batting records and accomplishments has not been able to secure an IPL title in his entire career, will be aiming to score big against a familiar opponent at Mullanpur on Thursday in a bid to take his team one step closer towards the trophy.

Normally, at the international level, Virat has earned a reputation as a clutch performer for his incredible performances in the ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy knockout matches. But in the IPL, he has not been able to replicate his heroics. In 15 knockout matches, including the finals, Virat has scored 341 runs at an average of 26.23 and a strike rate of 121.78. He has scored just two half-centuries, with the best score of 70*.

His record gets slightly better when knockout matches from the now-defunct Champions League T20 are included, with 450 runs in 18 innings at an average of 30.00, a strike rate of 125.00. He has scored three half-centuries, with the best score of 84*.

However, his record against PBKS is quite great. He is the only player to have scored 1,000 runs or more in matches between these two sides. In 34 matches and innings, he has made 1,104 runs at an average of 36.80 and a strike rate of 133.49. He has made a century and six fifties against the franchise, with the best score of 113.

In his last 10 innings against PBKS, Virat has made 471 runs at an average of 58.87 and a strike rate of 138.52, with four half-centuries. His best score is 92.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash