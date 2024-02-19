A lot happened between 500 and 501: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife pens a heartfelt note
Ravichandran Ashwin had left for Chennai hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the match.
Team India encountered a snag when star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to rush back to Chennai due to a family issue, leaving them with a ten-man squad in Rajkot where India was playing against England in the third test match.
