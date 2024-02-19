Team India encountered a snag when star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to rush back to Chennai due to a family issue, leaving them with a ten-man squad in Rajkot where India was playing against England in the third test match.

Ravichandran Ashwin was back in action during the post-tea session on the fourth day of the third Test against England after he was forced to leave for Chennai to attend to his ailing mother. Ashwin had left for Chennai hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the match.

Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan took to social media and wrote,"We chased the 500 to Hyderabad, it didn't happen. To Vizag, it didn't happen. So I just bought a ton of sweets and gave it to everyone at home at 499. 500 came and went quietly. Till it didn't. A lot happened between 500 and 501. Longest 48hours of our lives.But this is about the 500. And the 499 before that. What a phenomenal achievement. What a phenomenal guy. I am insanely proud of you @rashwin99 We love you!."

Ashwin, who arrived in Rajkot on Sunday afternoon, was seen going through the drills during the tea break.

Earlier, the BCCI confirmed during the first session of the fourth day about Ashwin rejoining national duty.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of Ravichandran Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency," BCCI said in a statement.

"Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match," the statement added.

BCCI also lauded every stakeholder for showing empathy during a critical phase for the star cricketer.

"The team management, players, media and fans have shown immense understanding and empathy, acknowledging the importance of family as a priority. The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field.

"Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times."

