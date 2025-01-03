Many Indian fans were surprised when Jasprit Bumrah took the field for the toss instead of skipper Rohit Sharma. The fast bowler later confirmed that Rohit had decided to 'rest' for the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, but also noted that 'there is a lot of unity in the team'.

Jasprit Bumrah on dropping Rohit Sharma: Speaking at the toss about the Indian captain, Bumrah said, “Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there's a lot of unity in this team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest we are looking to do that. Two changes, Rohit has opted to rest and Akash Deep is injured so Prasidh comes in,”

"We've played some really good cricket in this series. The last match was pretty exciting. Hopefully we can put up a good show. It seems to be some grass. It doesn't look to have too many demons or look too spicy. Obviously, there will be a challenge with the new ball, but if you get through it's always a goOd batting track," the stand-in skipper added.

Going into the Sydney Test, there was much speculation as to whether Rohit Sharma, who has struggled for runs, would be given another chance for the final match of the BGT. Rohit's exclusion was more or less confirmed when coach Gautam Gambhir, in a pre-match briefing on Thursday, refused to reveal whether the Indian captain would play in the SCG Test.