‘A lot of unity in…’: Jasprit Bumrah reveals why Rohit Sharma was dropped from Sydney Test

Jasprit Bumrah took over the toss as Rohit Sharma rested for the final Test, showcasing the team's unity. He announced two changes and expressed optimism about the team's performance, noting the pitch conditions and challenges with the new ball.

Updated3 Jan 2025, 07:43 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah, India Coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma of India inspect the pitch during an India nets session at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 02, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Getty Images)(HT_PRINT)

Many Indian fans were surprised when Jasprit Bumrah took the field for the toss instead of skipper Rohit Sharma. The fast bowler later confirmed that Rohit had decided to 'rest' for the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, but also noted that 'there is a lot of unity in the team'.

 

Jasprit Bumrah on dropping Rohit Sharma:

Speaking at the toss about the Indian captain, Bumrah said, “Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there's a lot of unity in this team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest we are looking to do that. Two changes, Rohit has opted to rest and Akash Deep is injured so Prasidh comes in,”

"We've played some really good cricket in this series. The last match was pretty exciting. Hopefully we can put up a good show. It seems to be some grass. It doesn't look to have too many demons or look too spicy. Obviously, there will be a challenge with the new ball, but if you get through it's always a goOd batting track," the stand-in skipper added.

 

Going into the Sydney Test, there was much speculation as to whether Rohit Sharma, who has struggled for runs, would be given another chance for the final match of the BGT. Rohit's exclusion was more or less confirmed when coach Gautam Gambhir, in a pre-match briefing on Thursday, refused to reveal whether the Indian captain would play in the SCG Test.

While Bumrah confirmed that Rohit had opted to rest, the veteran batsman did not join the rest of the squad for the national anthem, and his name was not listed on the Test sheet released by the BCCI, which included the names of all the players in the squad – hints that the 37-year-old is not happy with the decision.

First Published:3 Jan 2025, 07:43 AM IST
