‘A master & gem’: Gautam Gambhir's heartfelt note for Rohit Sharma; Jay Shah thanks India captain for ‘entertainment’

Gautam Gambhir called Rohit Sharma 'a master & a gem' while Jay Shah thanked the 38-year-old for all the 'entertainment' after the India captain retired from Test cricket with immediate effect on Wednesday. The Indian captain took to Instagram amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to make the announcement.

"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit wrote on his Instagram story.

Reacting to Rohit's decision to quit from Tests, India head coach Gambhir took to social media to express his love and respect for his skipper. “A master, a leader & a gem! #RohitSharma,” wrote Gambhir.

Both Rohit and Gambhir have spent considerable time in the Indian dressing room in the last decade. While Gambhir called it quits in 2018, Rohit continued to play for the national team. Gambhir returned to the Indian dressing room as a coach with Rohit as captain.

Meanwhile, former BCCI secretary and current ICC president Jay Shah also took to social media to express his gratitude for Rohit. “Thank you @ImRo45 for your bold leadership in Test cricket, and the entertainment you provided to fans of the longest format over your career,” Shah said. “Wishing you all the best for future innings on and off the field!”