'A thorough gentleman and true role model': Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Kane Williamson after his retirement

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed Kane Williamson as a "thorough gentleman and a true role model for youngsters" after the New Zealand batter and former captain announced a surprise retirement from international cricket on Friday.

In a post on X, Tendulkar praised Williamson as one of the most technically sound and elegant batters he has seen, highlighting his balance, timing, and calm presence at the crease. He also described Williamson as a true gentleman and a role model for young cricketers.

"From the time I started playing cricket, Kane Williamson has been one of the most technically compact and magnificent batters I have seen. Balance, timing, and that trademark calm at the crease came together to make his batting one of the most consistently pleasing sights in world cricket. A thorough gentleman and a true role model for youngsters," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar said that Williamson's retirement will bring relief to several bowling attacks.

"His retirement will probably be received with unexpected relief in more than a few bowling camps. Wishing him luck and success in his next chapter," Tendulkar said.

Williamson's retirement announcement brings down the curtain to an international career that saw him play 378 international games for New Zealand. The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries, according to the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website.

Williamson's last assignment for New Zealand came during the 1st Test of the ongoing three-match series against England, at Lord's in London, where he scored a duck in the first innings and contributed 18 runs in the second. New Zealand eventually faced a 115-run loss in the Test.

As a captain, Williamson led New Zealand in 40 Tests, registering 22 wins, 10 losses, and 8 draws, second only to Stephen Fleming, who has 28 wins from 80 Tests. In 91 ODIs under his leadership, New Zealand recorded 46 wins, 40 losses, 1 tie, and 4 no-results, again second to Fleming's 98 wins from 218 ODIs.