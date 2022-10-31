A welcome baby step to pay parity in cricket4 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 08:08 PM IST
Until now, women representing India earned one-third of what the men made from Twenty20 matches, one-fourth in Test matches and one-sixth in ODIs
Until now, women representing India earned one-third of what the men made from Twenty20 matches, one-fourth in Test matches and one-sixth in ODIs
In a historic decision last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced equal match fees for male and female cricketers. Until now, women representing India earned one-third of what the men made from Twenty20 matches, one-fourth in Test matches and one-sixth in ODIs. India is the second country after New Zealand to bring parity on this front in cricket.