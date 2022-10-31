A welcome baby step to pay parity in cricket

The 2022 women’s World Cup attracted 1.64 billion video views across digital channels of the International Cricket Council, becoming the third-most digitally-engaged global cricket event ever. This was a big momentum shift since the 2017 edition, which had garnered just 100 million views. Women’s cricket in India may be beginning to get its due through the pay packet as well, but that’s also because of the luxury of being run by the world’s richest cricket body since 2006. In several other sports and nations, the struggle for parity has been much longer and continues (see chart). Even for Indian cricket, the latest move is only the first step in a battle that is far from over.