‘A wise person understands the signs’ - Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir reveals reason for 2nd international retirement

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir had brought the curtains down on an eventful international career in December 2024, just a few months after representing his nation in the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

Now, a few months after hanging his boots for the country, the left-arm speedster has finally revealed the reason for his early retirement, which raised many an eyebrow when he revealed his decision.

In an interview to a local news channel in Pakistan, Amir expressed his frustration at the lack of communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board following the T20 World Cup in 2024.

“After the T20 World Cup ended, no one even talked to me. No one told me if I was part of the future plans. A wise person understands the signs — if you’re not in the plans, then you have to think about yourself.

“That’s exactly what I did. I’ve made up my mind now — thank you very much, international cricket,” he is quoted as saying.

Bore personal expenses Amir, who is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League, said he relinquished a lucrative county contract to make himself available for the World Cup and even bore expenses to keep himself fit.

“I came to play the World Cup after leaving my county deal. Honestly, I ended up spending more money than I made. I travelled with my trainer, and all those expenses came out of my own pocket. But that’s a different matter,” the 33-year-old said.

Group stage exit Pakistan suffered a disappointing group stage exit in the T20 World Cup in 2024 after finishing outside the third in Group A, behind India and co-hosts USA, and failing to qualify to the next round.

Their disappointing campaign in the World Cup included an embarrassing defeat to the unfancied USA and a customary loss to India, who went on to win the tournament.

Amir’s Pakistan career Amir made headlines very early on in his career after he was involved in a spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan’s 2010 tour of England. His action resulted in a five-year ban by the International Cricket Council.

However, he did win some laurels for Pakistan upon his return to international cricket as he starred in Pakistan’s win in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India in the final by 180 runs as the left-arm pacer tore apart India’s top order by picking up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli in quick succession.

