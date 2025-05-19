Aakash Chopra on struggling Rishabh Pant: ‘That’s not the captain you want, one who looks frustrated on the ground’

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra criticised a ‘frustrated' Rishabh Pant after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper's poor returns in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Bought for a whopping ₹27 crores, Pant managed just 128 runs from 11 games, with his only half-century of the season coming against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In fact, among all the batters who have scored 100-plus runs in IPL 2025, Pant's scoring rate is the slowest. Criticising the southpaw's animated reactions during LSG's previous game against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, Chopra minced no words against the left-hander.

"It’s also true that he was extremely animated as a captain in the last match before the IPL suspension. It seemed like he was extremely disturbed and frustrated. That’s not the captain you want, one who looks frustrated on the ground. You and I will never get to know what’s going on behind the scenes," said Chopra, on his YouTube channel.

"One shouldn’t come to know from the captain’s face that he is angry, but the anger was visible, which is not a great thing," added Chopra, who had represented Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.

How LSG fared in IPL 2025? With just five wins from 11 games, LSG are sitting seventh in the points table. They have three more games left and need to win them all to have a shot at qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have already cemented their spots in the last four. LSG will have to fight against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians for a place in the knockouts.