'Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai...' Irfan Pathan slams Pakistan PM

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan responded appropriately to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's tweet making fun of the Indian cricket team's performance in the World Cups.
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan in his tweet underlined the basic difference between the two countries.He said while India is content with its happiness, Pakistan takes pleasure in others' pain. He also suggested that Sharif should focus on the betterment of his own country.
"Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai,"
Pakistan Prime Minister had earlier tweeted, "So, this Sunday, it's: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup,"
The former Indian all-rounder has featured in 29 Test matches, 120 ODI matches and 24 T20I matches for India. He has scored 1,105 runs at an average of 31.57 along with 100 wickets in the test matches. He is also only the second Indian bowler to take a test-hattrick for India.
In the ODIs, he has scored 1,544 runs at an average of 23.39 with five half-centuries and a best score of 83. While in the T20I he has 172 runs at an average of 24.57 along with 28 wickets.
Notably, Pathan was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup squad along with the 2013 Champions Trophy winning team.
His tweet was in reference to the Indian cricket team's performances against England and Pakistan in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup respectively. Both Pakistan and England had won against India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup. Most recently, England beat India on the back of match-winning performances from Alex Hales and Jos Buttler.
The win by England ensured them a space in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. They will now face Pakistan in the finals of the World Cup. Pakistan made their way into the finals after beating New Zealand in the Semi final match by seven wickets.
