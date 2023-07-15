‘Aap se zyada ball khel gaya’: Ishan Kishan compares Ajinkya Rahane with WI's Jomel Warrican. Watch1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 10:07 PM IST
The wicketkeeper batter was heard passing on instructions to Virat Kohli, giving suggestions to captain Rohit Sharma and then warning Shubman Gill, but on the third day, he was heard trolling teammate and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.
India defeated West Indies in the first test at Dominica by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, and all credit goes to Ravichandran Ashwin and the debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Earlier, Rahane was dismissed for 3 off 11 balls and failed to control his uppish drive off Kemar Roach.
Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was given the Player of the Match for his stunning knock of 171. That is the third highest score by an Indian on Test debut only behind Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Rohit Sharma (187), reported Hindustan Times.