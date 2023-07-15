comScore
‘Aap se zyada ball khel gaya’: Ishan Kishan compares Ajinkya Rahane with WI's Jomel Warrican. Watch

 1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 10:07 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

The wicketkeeper batter was heard passing on instructions to Virat Kohli, giving suggestions to captain Rohit Sharma and then warning Shubman Gill, but on the third day, he was heard trolling teammate and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

West Indies' Alick Athanaze avoids a delivery under the watch of India's keeper Ishan Kishan on day one of the first cricket at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)Premium
West Indies' Alick Athanaze avoids a delivery under the watch of India's keeper Ishan Kishan on day one of the first cricket at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)

India defeated West Indies in the first test at Dominica by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, and all credit goes to Ravichandran Ashwin and the debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal.

But this didn't grab the headline. What made the difference was the Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan whose comments from behind the stumps have left people laughing.

Kishan, who was also making his debut, was easily the best in passing comments to both his teammates and also the opposition. And since the decibel levels of the stump mic were high enough to be audible to the viewers, Kishan made the commentators laugh from the box.

The wicketkeeper batter was heard passing on instructions to Virat Kohli, giving suggestions to captain Rohit Sharma and then warning Shubman Gill, but on the third day, he was heard trolling teammate and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

As R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were dominating the West Indian batting, and the team was losing its wickets, West Indies No.11 Jomel Warrican frustrated the Indians with his unusual batting stance and unorthodox shots.

Warrican in his innings scored 18 runs and hit three boundaries. Soon, Kishan was heard telling Rahane that Warrican has now played more balls than the Indian vice-captain. "Aap se zyada ball khel gaya yeh, Ajju bhai (He has now played more balls than you)," Kishan said while taking his position. Rahane, who was standing in the slips, seemed a bit taken aback by the sledge from his teammate and asked "Haaa? Kyaa (what)?".

Earlier, Rahane was dismissed for 3 off 11 balls and failed to control his uppish drive off Kemar Roach.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was given the Player of the Match for his stunning knock of 171. That is the third highest score by an Indian on Test debut only behind Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Rohit Sharma (187), reported Hindustan Times.

Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 10:08 PM IST
