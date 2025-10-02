AB de Villiers bashes India for clash with Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup 2025 trophy: ‘No politics in cricket, please’

AB de Villiers, on his YouTube channel, praised India’s strong run in the Asia Cup 2025. He said he would rather focus less on the trophy controversy and more on India’s dominance in the tournament.

ABD called the final “nail-biting” as India chased 147. Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 from 53 balls impressed him, not for speed but for calmness and adaptability.

De Villiers admired how Tilak Varma adjusted his natural attacking style to suit the match situation. For him, India’s composure under pressure showed its championship quality.

“That's what I love about players like that. They are adaptable to different situations and different conditions,” the South African cricket legend said.

However, AB de Villiers did speak about the trophy controversy involving PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

“Let's talk quickly about that post-match ceremony as Team India sort of weren't happy with who was handing out the trophy. I've got a bit of a smirk on my face cuz I don't feel that belongs in sport,” AB said.

“Politics should stay aside. Sport is one thing, and it should be celebrated for what it is. Quite sad to see that. But, hopefully, they will sort things out in the future,” he continued.

“It does put the sports players, the sportsmen, the cricketers in a very tough position, and that's what I hate to see. It was quite awkward there at the back end,” he added.

ACC regrets Mohsin Naqvi’s actions The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has reportedly expressed regret over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy. The winning trophy was not given to India after their final win against Pakistan.

Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi, also the ACC president, walked away with the Asia Cup 2025 trophy and the medals to his hotel room. It happened after the Men in Blue had refused to accept it from him.

According to NDTV sources, two BCCI officials confronted Naqvi about this at the presentation. The ACC admitted that the situation was unfortunate and avoidable.

While ACC officials expressed regret, Naqvi has not issued a formal apology. During a virtual ACC meeting on September 30, Naqvi congratulated Mongolia on becoming an ACC member. He also appreciated Nepal’s victory against the West Indies.

However, Naqvi did not congratulate the BCCI for India’s win, according to the publication.