Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers claims that everyone within the Australian team was aware of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal that shook the cricketing world during a Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town.

The sandpapergate scandal has recently become a talking point once again after former Australia Test opener Usman Khawaja claimed that everyone in the Australian team knew about the ball-tampering controversy, and not just Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner.

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While the likes of Warner and Bancroft have defended Khawaja, current skipper Pat Cummins said that Khawaja's claims were "complete and utter nonsense". Cummins' pace bowling partner Josh Hazlewood backed his captain, even hinting that he would consider retirement if Cummins was removed as skipper.

Also Read | Josh Hazlewood defends Pat Cummins amid 2018 sandpapergate controversy

"I'm not here to burn any individuals or say one is right and the other is wrong. I have my strong feelings about a couple of things that I might share on here," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

‘Timing is obviously a bit weird’: AB De Villiers The former Proteas big-hitter, however, admitted that the timing of Khawaja's revelation was a bit "weird".

"Usman, nothing wrong with him releasing the book. The timing is obviously a bit weird given it's 2026 now," he said. "It's become really personal for all the people involved, and I do have sympathy for them. Obviously not sympathy for what took place on that day and who knows how many games before then," he explained.

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De Villiers said there were hints that Australia were planning something during the first Test in Durban.

"I see everyone is sort of admitting that in Port Elizabeth that it also happened. I can very much tell you Durban was no different. Go look at the footage. Absolutely no doubt in my mind," De Villiers, who was part of the South African team back then, explained.

‘Every single person knew’: AB De Villiers The 42-year-old felt the issue was not what was used to alter the ball's condition; rather, whether Australia had agreed to commit something illegal.

Also Read | Mitchell Starc breaks silence on 2018 sandpaper scandal

"It's weird because everyone is now talking about the sandpaper and ‘did you know about the sandpaper?’ At the end of the day, everyone knew they were going to cross the line and do something illegal, and that's the point everyone is missing," he said.

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"Why are we all so worried about the object that was used? The fact of the matter is there was a premeditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground,' he said. "Every single person knew about it; I have 0% doubt about it," he added.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.