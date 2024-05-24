AB de Villiers unsure about taking India head coach role. Acknowledges aspects of coaching he may not enjoy but believes his experience and maturity could benefit players.

Ever since the BCCI invited applications for the post of India head coach, there has been a lot of speculation as to who might replace Rahul Dravid as the new coach. Notably, Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach ended with last year's ODI World Cup, but he was later given a short-term extension for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Among the plethora of options that have been touted to replace Dravid at the helm are: Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir, former Australia coach Justin Langer, NCA chief VVS Laxman, Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming and former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardhane.

AB de Villiers on taking India head coach position: Former South Africa batsman Ab de Villiers was recently asked if he would like to take on the role of India's next head coach, and the former Proteas player explained that there are some elements of the job that he would enjoy, while some others he wouldn't.

In an interaction with News18, De Villiers said, "I absolutely have no idea. I do think I’ll enjoy coaching. I think there’s certain elements I won’t enjoy as much, which I will have to learn. With time, anything is possible and I can think on my feet and learn as I move on,"

"But I think there are elements of a coaching job that I’ll enjoy a lot. Things that I’ve learned over the years, the maturity that I’ve got now at the age of 40, looking back, a lot of things look a lot clearer when I look back at my career. So those kind of learnings could be valuable for some younger players, even some senior players," de Villiers added.

Notably, BCCI has stated that it is looking for a long term coach to look after the Indian players. The tenure of the next India coach will be till the end of ODI World Cup in 2027 and would require travelling with the Indian team for around 10 months a year.

