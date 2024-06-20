AB de Villiers urges Virat Kohli at No. 3 in T20 World Cup 2024, says ‘He can play attacking game…’
AB de Villiers advocates for Virat Kohli at No. 3 in T20 World Cup due to his adaptability. Kohli's performance as an opener has been lacking.
India has entered the Super 8 and will play against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval Barbados today i.e. June 20. Since the World Cup 2024 began, there has been constant talks and debates on Virat Kohli's batting position. Now, Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers has also urged to reinstate the ex-India skipper at No. 3.