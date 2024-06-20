India has entered the Super 8 and will play against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval Barbados today i.e. June 20. Since the World Cup 2024 began, there has been constant talks and debates on Virat Kohli's batting position. Now, Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers has also urged to reinstate the ex-India skipper at No. 3.

Also Read: Should India drop Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? Sanjay Manjrekar says THIS ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8

While discussing the star batter's batting position on his YouTube channel, he said, “I have always said please bat Virat at No. 3. Especially in better wickets that they will play now, Virat is the go-to guy at No. 3. He can play the attacking game and also pull back and absorb the pressure if necessary. He is the best player in the world in the middle overs. I don't see any reasons (for opening)."

Kohli who won the orange cap in the IPL 2024 by scoring 741 runs from 15 matches has not been to make an impact in the T20 World Cup. During the India vs Ireland match on June 5, Kohli scored 1 runs off 5 balls. In the next match against Pakistan, the former skipper scored 5 runs off 3 balls. In the match against the US on June 12, Kohli was out on golden duck.

Currently, Kohli has been positioned as an opener in the tournament, although he usually bats at number 3. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who returned to international cricket in this ongoing event, has assumed the responsibility of delivering impactful performances at the number three position. He has excelled in this new role, amassing 96 runs across three matches through a diverse array of shots.

Former India speedster Sreesanth previously mentioned that Rishabh Pant would be pleased to witness Kohli batting at number three and accumulating runs. Sreesanth further noted that even if Kohli were to reclaim his number three position, Pant would maintain his performance level, demonstrating his ability to adjust to various situations and batting positions.

While exclusively speaking to news agency ANI on June 14, he said, "Pant is a player who can adapt to any situation. We have seen him bat at different positions. He is a brilliant player, and I think Pant will be happy if Virat goes at number three. Pant doesn't look at the situation, wicket or the bowler. He just looks at the ball. I think that is a quality that youngsters should focus on. I think he loves Virat, and he would love to see Virat score more runs. If Virat comes just before him, imagine the freedom that Pant gets, he might just hit the reverse sweep on the first ball. So that is Pant."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!