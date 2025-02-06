Calls for Rohit Sharma retirement got louder after the Indian captain managed just two runs off seven balls in the first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday. Opening the batting along with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma could play just five balls in the first five overs.

With the pressure mounting on, the Indian captain tried to flick a fuller delivery from Saqib Mahmood early. The ball hit the toe-end of the bat to balloon in the air for Liam Livingstone to take a simple catch at mid-on. Rohit Sharma managed just two runs off seven balls.

Notably, Rohit Sharma scored just 166 runs in his last 16 innings across formats in the 2024-25 season at an average of 10.37. His scores in the last 16 innings read 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 10, 3, 9 and 2.

The manner of Rohit Sharma's dismissal was also almost similar to his struggles in the Ranji Trophy against Jammu and Kashmir and Tests against Australia and New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma's early dismissal led to a social media furore as the fans vented their frustration and called for the Indian skipper's retirement.

Despite Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, India chased down England's 248 all out with ease. Coming into the Indian ODI side after the Sri Lanka series last year, the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill hit respective half centuries to take India home without much hiccups.

Even, Axar Patel, promoted up the order ahead of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, repaid the faith of the Indian management with his third ODI fifty. Shubman Gill, who was batting at No.3 in the absence of Virat Kohli, first staged a partnership of 94 runs with Shreyas Iyer for the third wicket before forging another 108 runs with Axar Patel.