‘Abhimanyu doesn't run around the ground after scoring centuries’; Easwaran's father on son's delayed India debut

Lack of exposure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and not being flamboyant as others might have played a part in Abhimanyu Easwaran's career for not making his India debut yet despite scoring loads of runs in domestic cricket, felt his father Ranganathan Easwaran. The 29-year-old was included in India's Test squad for the England tour that starts next month in a five-match series starting on June 20.

The southpaw has been in the Indian selector's radar since 2021, but is yet to get his maiden Test cap. His father, Ranganathan, also a coach felt lack of opportunities in the IPL played a huge part in his son's delayed debut for India.

“Abhimanyu would've made his Team India debut long back had he got a chance to showcase his prowess in IPL. The tournament makes a big difference due to greater visibility,” Ranganathan told TOI.

Unlike the new age cricketers, Abhimanyu isn't a flamboyant-type player. He keeps it simple, believes in the process and works on his skills. “Abhimanyu is not a flamboyant player and doesn't run around the ground after scoring centuries. These things go against him,” opined Ranganathan.

Having been around the big boys of Indian cricket, Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran is yet to receive his maiden Test cap. After being named as one of the standby players in 2021 in India's tour of England and the World Test Championship final, Easwaran's maiden national call-up came a year later against Bangladesh in an away series.

Two years later, the left-hander made the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, but still the coveted Test cap eluded him. With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the longest format of the game, Abhimanyu might get to be third-time lucky under new captain Shubman Gill.

Abhimanyu named India A captain But before the England series starts, Abhimanyu has a bigger job at hand. The Bengal opener has been named as the captain of India A against England Lions in two four-day games that start on May 30. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been named as Abhimanyu's deputy.