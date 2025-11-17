Abhishek Nayar mastermind behind KKR releasing Andre Russell in IPL 2026? Ex-RCB star says ‘He wants to make his own…’

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the most shocking release on IPL 2026 retentions day when the three-time champions let go Andre Russell ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Regarded as one of the stalwarts of T20 cricket, the West Indies power-hitter, who has been with KKR since 2014, was released following his below-par show in 2025.

Having made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Russell joined KKR in 2014 and a made a name for himself globally. In fact, the all-rounder played a huge part in two of KKR's title-winning campaigns in 2014 and 2024.

Taking to his YouTube channel, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif put the blame on KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar for releasing Russell. Nayar, who has been KKR's assistant coach, was elevated to the position of head coach last week, replacing Chandrakant Pandit.

Kaif argued that Russell is still an asset for any team despite not being at his peak. “Russell’s release is not right. You had him at 12 crore and that is not a big amount really for a player like him. He is once in a generation player," Kaif said recently.

"Yes he was out of form but later on he scored runs too. But as coaches change, they bring some changes. I think this was a big call. You can say he was not at his peak but I feel this is such a format, specially in the IPL, where experienced players do well and there are many examples.

"I feel the straight answer to his release is Abhishek Nayar. He wants to make his own team now. But this was an astonishing call,” Kaif explained. With the release of Russell, KKR need an experienced customer in the middle order, who can be an out-an-out replacement for him.

During his time at KKR, Russell played 133 matches, scoring 2593 runs and also took 122 wickets. Overall, Russell has scored 2651 runs in IPL.

How does KKR look ahead of IPL 2026 auction? Besides Russell, KKR have released eight more players including ₹23.75 crore buy Venkatesh Iyer. They have also traded leg-spinner Mayank Markande to Mumbai Indians. KKR will enter the IPL 2026 auction on December 16, 2025, with most purse worth ₹64.30 crore.