Abhishek Nayar to manage two franchises? Former India support staff named KKR head coach ahead of IPL 2026 - Report

Abhishek Nayar to manage two franchises? Former India support staff named KKR head coach ahead of IPL 2026 - Report

Koushik Paul
Published26 Oct 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Abhishek Nayar has been appointed as the head coach of KKR ahead of IPL 2026, according to reports.
Abhishek Nayar has been appointed as the head coach of KKR ahead of IPL 2026, according to reports.

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders are set to hand over the overall reins of the franchise to Abhishek Nayar ahead of the upcoming season. The former Mumbai all-rounder will thus replace Chandrakant Pandit, who was released from his role of head coach, earlier this year following a an underwhelming show in IPL 2025.

More to follow…

CricketIPL NewsIpl
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsAbhishek Nayar to manage two franchises? Former India support staff named KKR head coach ahead of IPL 2026 - Report
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.