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Abhishek Sharma becomes fastest Indian to score a T20I hundred, beats Rohit Sharma by five deliveries

Abhishek Sharma's 30-ball hundred is the fastest by an Indian in T20I history and third-fastest globally in men's cricket. The left-hander was dismissed for 108 off just 34 balls.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Sep 2026, 09:25 PM IST
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India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.(ANI)
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Abhishek Sharma became the fastest Indian to score a T20I hundred as the left-hander opener beat former captain Rohit Sharma for the record by five deliveries on Thursday against Afghanistan in third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Having scored 89 and 32 in the first two games of the series in chase, Abhishek didn't let the opportunity go away when India were asked to bat first.

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While Sanju Samson held the fort at the other end, Abhishek went bang bang from the go as India recorded their highest powerplay score in the shortest format - 100/0 in six overs. He was particularly brutal against Fazalhaq Farooqi, clobbering the left-arm pacer for 23 runs in the third over.

Also Read | IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma hundred in 30 balls

Two overs later, Abhishek smoked Mohammad Nabi for two sixes and a four in the final three balls of the fifth over. The net over, Abhishek treates Rashid Khan in the same way as the Men in Blue touched the three-figure mark in just first 36 deliveries of the match.

Abhishek's record-breaking hundred at a glance

RecordFastest T20I hundred by an Indian
Balls taken30
OpponentAfghanistan
VenueArun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Final score108 off 34 balls
Fours9
Sixes11
Previous India record35 balls - Rohit Sharma (vs Sri Lanka in 2017)
Global position3rd-fastest

He brought up his third T20I hundred with a six and a single off Abdullah Ahmadzai in the ninth over of the innings. However, the Indian fell to Rashid the next over, and walked back for 108 off just 34 balls, which was studded with nine fours and 11 sixes.

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Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma

In the process, Abhishek reached his hundred in 30 balls, beating Rohit by five deliveries. The former Indian skipper had scored a hundred off 35 balls against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017. Overall, Abhishek also jumped to the third place in the list of fastest T20I hundreds, behind Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) and Muhammad Fahad (Turkey).

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Also Read | ICC T20I rankings: Ishan Kishan stays No. 1, Abhishek Sharma rises to No. 2

Notably, Rohit quit T20Is in 2024 after leading India to a T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados. Abhishek's first two hundreds came against Zimbabwe (100 in 2024) and England (135 in 2025). Abhishek's 30-ball hundred is also the fastest t20I century by a batter from a Test-playing nation. He surpassed Zimbabwe captain Sikandra Raza's 33-ball ton against Gambia in 2024.

Fastest t20I hundred by an Indian

PlayerBallsOpponentVenueYear
Abhishek Sharma30AfghanistanNew Delhi2026
Rohit Sharma35Sri LankaIndore2017
Abhishek Sharma37EnglandWankhede2025
Sanju Samson40BangladeshHyderabad2024
Tilak Varma41South AfricaJohannesburg2024

Chauhan fastest hundred in T20Is came against Cyprus in 2024, in just 27 balls. The following year, Turkey's Muhammad Fahad missed on the world record by just two deliveries, against Bulgaria. Both Turkey and Estonia are not full member teams.

Fastest T20I hundreds - Overall

PlayerBallsOpponentVenueYear
Sahil Chauhan (Estonia)27CyprusEpiskopi2024
Muhammad Fahad (Turkey)29BulgariaSofia2025
Abhishek Sharma (India)30AfghanistanDelhi2026
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia)33NepalKirtipur2024
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)33GambiaNairobi2024
Finn Allen (New Zealand)33South AfricaKolkata2026

Meanwhile, riding on Abhishek's marauding innings and Sanju Samson's 50, India managed to put 221/7 on board. After Abhishek was dismissed in the 10th over, the Men in Blue lost wickets at regular intervals. Captain Shreyas Iyer contributed with 29. India are already leading the series 2-0.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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