Abhishek Sharma bounced back in style in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, bringing up a 37-ball half-century against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday. The left-hander reached the milestone with a four off Janith Liyanage in the 13th over, taking India A to 117 for 1 after they chose to bat. The fifty came after his fiery exit against UAE, when he was given out lbw for 12 off five balls to Ibrar Ahmad and had a heated exchange with the bowler.

How Abhishek Sharma built his fifty Abhishek Sharma started relatively quietly through the opening four overs while opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers. Once set, Sharma targeted Lahiru Samarakoon, driving a half-volley through extra cover and then swiping the next delivery over wide mid-on for consecutive boundaries. He later cut Ravindu Fernando through the off side, flicked Samarakoon behind square and carved him over backward point to keep the scoreboard moving.

The innings was not without tense moments. Sharma received a friendly warning from the umpire for running on the danger area and briefly argued the call. A mix-up at the end of the ninth over nearly cost Varma his wicket. India A powered through the powerplay at 95 for 1, after which the scoring rate eased. In the 12th over, Sharma almost chipped Liyanage to short cover.

He was on 47 off 36 balls at the close of the 13th over. Liyanage overpitched the first ball of the following over outside off stump, and Sharma drove it through extra cover for his ninth four to bring up fifty. Moments later, the left-hander reached the landmark after driving Janith Liyanage hard through extra cover before punching gloves with captain Tilak Varma and raising his bat.

What happened in Abhishek Sharma’s previous outing against UAE? In the earlier group-stage match against the UAE, also played in Doha, Abhishek Sharma was given out LBW to Ibrar Ahmad for 12 off five balls. He appeared unhappy with the decision. Ibrar gave him a send-off, and the two exchanged words before UAE players and the umpire intervened. The ball was reported to have struck him high on the pads, with replays suggesting it may have been going over the stumps. No Decision Review System was available in the match.