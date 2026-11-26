Abhishek Sharma bounced back in style in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, bringing up a 37-ball half-century against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday. The left-hander reached the milestone with a four off Janith Liyanage in the 13th over, taking India A to 117 for 1 after they chose to bat. The fifty came after his fiery exit against UAE, when he was given out lbw for 12 off five balls to Ibrar Ahmad and had a heated exchange with the bowler.

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How Abhishek Sharma built his fifty Abhishek Sharma started relatively quietly through the opening four overs while opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers. Once set, Sharma targeted Lahiru Samarakoon, driving a half-volley through extra cover and then swiping the next delivery over wide mid-on for consecutive boundaries. He later cut Ravindu Fernando through the off side, flicked Samarakoon behind square and carved him over backward point to keep the scoreboard moving.

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The innings was not without tense moments. Sharma received a friendly warning from the umpire for running on the danger area and briefly argued the call. A mix-up at the end of the ninth over nearly cost Varma his wicket. India A powered through the powerplay at 95 for 1, after which the scoring rate eased. In the 12th over, Sharma almost chipped Liyanage to short cover.

He was on 47 off 36 balls at the close of the 13th over. Liyanage overpitched the first ball of the following over outside off stump, and Sharma drove it through extra cover for his ninth four to bring up fifty. Moments later, the left-hander reached the landmark after driving Janith Liyanage hard through extra cover before punching gloves with captain Tilak Varma and raising his bat.

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What happened in Abhishek Sharma’s previous outing against UAE? In the earlier group-stage match against the UAE, also played in Doha, Abhishek Sharma was given out LBW to Ibrar Ahmad for 12 off five balls. He appeared unhappy with the decision. Ibrar gave him a send-off, and the two exchanged words before UAE players and the umpire intervened. The ball was reported to have struck him high on the pads, with replays suggesting it may have been going over the stumps. No Decision Review System was available in the match.

Sharma’s positive response with a brisk fifty in the semi-final has given India A a strong base as they look to press home the advantage against Sri Lanka A.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.