Abhishek Sharma breaks plethora of records after 54-ball 135 during IND vs ENG 5th T20I - Check complete list

Abhishek Sharma unleashed his beast mode as the India opener smashed the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20Is against England in the fifth game on Sunday in Mumbai. Sent into bat first, Abhishek Sharma played 54 balls for his 135, which included 13 sixes and seven fours as India posted a mammoth 247/9 in 20 overs.

The southpaw completed his hundred in just 37 balls, missing Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest Indian to a T20I hundred by mere two balls. Rohit had hit a 35-ball T20I ton against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma raced to his fifty in just 17 balls, breaking KL Rahul's record of a 18-ball fifty., when he hit Jamie Overton for a massive six in the fifth over. He also shared a 115-run second-wicket partnership with Tilak Varma (24).

List of records by Abhishek Sharma 2 - This was Abhishek Sharma's second T20I hundred after his maiden ton came against Zimbabwe last year.

37 - Abhishek Sharma now owns the record for second-fastest T20I hundred by an Indian. Rohit Sharma leads the chart with a 35-ball ton.

37 - Abhishek Sharma equalled former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for a 37-ball hundred in international cricket. Afridi's hundred came in ODIs against Sri Lanka in 1996. It was the fastest at that time.

106 - Out of his 135, Abhishek Sharma scored a century only in boundaries as he smashed 13 sixes and seven fours.

Abhishek Sharma

58 - Abhishek Sharma surpassed Yashasvi Jaiswal for most runs in the powerplay. Sharma scored 58 against England in the first six overs as compared to Jaiswal's 53 against Australia in 2023.

10.1 - Abhishek Sharma broke Quinton de Kock's record to score the quickest T20I hundred in terms of overs. Sharma completed his century by the 10.1-over mark while De Kock's record against West Indies in 2023, when he reached the magical three figures in 10.2 overs.

13 - Abhishek Sharma's 13 sixes made him the Indian with most maximums in a T20I innings, surpassing Rohit Sharma's 10 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

135 - Abhishek Sharma's 135 is the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, overtaking Shubman Gill's 126 not out against New Zealand in 2023.

Highest individual scores for India in T20Is 135 Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Wankhede 2025

126* Shubman Gill vs NZ, Ahmedabad 2023

123* Ruturaj Gaikwad vs AUS, Guwahati 2023

122* Virat Kohli vs AFG, Dubai 2022

121* Rohit Sharma vs AFG, Bengaluru 2024

Most sixes for India in a T20I 13 Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Wankhede 2025

10 Rohit Sharma vs SL, Indore 2017

10 Sanju Samson vs SA, Durban 2024

10 Tilak Varma vs SA, Johannesburg 2024

Highest Powerplay totals for India in T20Is 95/1 vs ENG, Wankhede 2025

82/2 vs SCO, Dubai 2021

82/1 vs BAN, Hyderabad 2024