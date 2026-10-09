Abhishek Sharma eyes Suryakumar Yadav’s unique 1164-ball record during India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Ranchi

Having smashed the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian, opener Abhishek Sharma could get another feather on his cap on Friday against West Indies in the second of the five-match T20I series in Ranchi. The left-hander has performed in bits and pieces in this year, with his 30-ball hundred against Afghanistan last month being the highlight so far.

On Friday, Abhishek is just 53 runs away from touching his former captain Suryakumar Yadav for 2000 T20I runs. But the real twist lies in the number of deliveries Abhishek need to reach the feat. The former Indian captain holds the record of reaching 2000 T20I runs in fewest balls.

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Suryakumar, who was dropped from the side after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 at home, reached the milestone in 1164 balls, surpassing Australian Aaron Finch's record in 1283 balls. The Indian opener currently has 1947 runs in 997 balls. That means Abhishek has 166 deliveries for his 53 runs to get to 2000 T20Is and become fastest to reach the landmark.

Abhishek Sharma's T20I record vs West Indies Out of his 63 T20Is for India so far, Abhishek has played West Indies only twice, both at home. His first match against the Caribbean side came during the T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where Abhishek managed just 10 runs. Seven months later, Abhishek faced West Indies again in Lucknow, and managed just 21 runs.

Having made his debut in 2024, Abhishek has build a reputation of playing fearless and attacking brand of cricket. His current T20I strike-rate stands at a staggering 195.29. In the format, Abhishek has already scored three hundreds, and smashed 135 sixes.

Dew, Ishan Kishan in focus in Ranchi Dew could play a major role in the second T20I on Friday in Ranchi, with the toss likely to assume added importance as an early winter chill settles over the city. A thick layer of dew was visible along the sidelines during India's practice session, raising the prospect of difficult bowling conditions later in the evening and making the toss potentially crucial.

The pitch is expected to be another good batting surface as the batting-loaded India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after their emphatic eight-wicket win in the opener. Spinners had their way as India bowled out West Indies for 171 before chasing down the target in under 15 overs, with captain Shreyas Iyer smashing an unbeaten hundred.

For local fans, however, much of the attention will be on Ishan Kishan. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter, who scored only four in the 2023 T20I against New Zealand, received a warm homecoming on Thursday.

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