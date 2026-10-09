Abhishek Sharma eyes Suryakumar Yadav’s unique 1164-ball record during India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Ranchi

Having smashed the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian, opener Abhishek Sharma could get another feather on his cap on Friday against West Indies in the second of the five-match T20I series in Ranchi. The left-hander has performed in bits and pieces in this year, with his 30-ball hundred against Afghanistan last month being the highlight so far.

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On Friday, Abhishek is just 53 runs away from touching his former captain Suryakumar Yadav for 2000 T20I runs. But the real twist lies in the number of deliveries Abhishek need to reach the feat. The former Indian captain holds the record of reaching 2000 T20I runs in fewest balls.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma levels with Yuvraj Singh, surpasses Virat Kohli after explosive fifty in Asian Games final

Suryakumar, who was dropped from the side after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 at home, reached the milestone in 1164 balls, surpassing Australian Aaron Finch's record in 1283 balls. The Indian opener currently has 1947 runs in 997 balls. That means Abhishek has 166 deliveries for his 53 runs to get to 2000 T20Is and become fastest to reach the landmark.

Abhishek Sharma's T20I record vs West Indies Out of his 63 T20Is for India so far, Abhishek has played West Indies only twice, both at home. His first match against the Caribbean side came during the T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where Abhishek managed just 10 runs. Seven months later, Abhishek faced West Indies again in Lucknow, and managed just 21 runs.

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Having made his debut in 2024, Abhishek has build a reputation of playing fearless and attacking brand of cricket. His current T20I strike-rate stands at a staggering 195.29. In the format, Abhishek has already scored three hundreds, and smashed 135 sixes.

Dew, Ishan Kishan in focus in Ranchi Dew could play a major role in the second T20I on Friday in Ranchi, with the toss likely to assume added importance as an early winter chill settles over the city. A thick layer of dew was visible along the sidelines during India's practice session, raising the prospect of difficult bowling conditions later in the evening and making the toss potentially crucial.

The pitch is expected to be another good batting surface as the batting-loaded India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after their emphatic eight-wicket win in the opener. Spinners had their way as India bowled out West Indies for 171 before chasing down the target in under 15 overs, with captain Shreyas Iyer smashing an unbeaten hundred.

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For local fans, however, much of the attention will be on Ishan Kishan. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter, who scored only four in the 2023 T20I against New Zealand, received a warm homecoming on Thursday.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma becomes fastest Indian to score a T20I hundred

Kishan was happy to oblige, adding to the anticipation around his return to his home ground. Kishan, the Jharkhand skipper who knows the JSCA Stadium like the back of his palms, spent considerable time in the nets, taking on the spinners and sending several deliveries soaring into the stands in his typically aggressive style.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in