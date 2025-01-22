Abhishek Sharma given ‘final opportunity’ warning before IND vs ENG T20Is; ex-cricketer says ‘or else, there will be…’

The India vs England T20I series could be the ‘final opportunity’ for opener Abhishek Sharma to stake his claim in the national team in the shortest format, opined former cricketer Aakash Chopra. The left-handed Abhishek Sharma, who made his India debut last year against Zimbabwe, has been inconsistent so far in his short career.

Given a chance in the Indian team after his fireworks with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, the Punjab batter made everyone take a note with a hundred in his only second T20I.

Advertisement

However, post that century, Abhishek Sharma hasn't been at his best at the top level. Aakash Chopra, a cricketer-turned-commentator, felt the five T20Is against England could have a lot of impact on Abhishek Sharma's career if he wants to maintain his spot in the side.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma reveals his secret weapon after maiden ton against Zimbabwe

“Abhishek's form has been a little up and down. In the beginning, in his second T20I, he scored a century against Zimbabwe. After that, a lot of promise, and a lot of potential, but not enough performance,” Aakash Chopra told Star Sports.

Advertisement

"So, I think for Abhishek Sharma, this is the final opportunity, and I really love the kid. I think if he does well, it will be a great thing. But these five matches - go ahead and live your life. Because in these matches, like Sanju has made his name in the last three matches, in the same way, Abhishek Sharma will have to do it. Or else, there will be a little change in time, and Jaiswal will come back," he added.

Advertisement

In his 12 T20Is so far, Abhishek Sharma managed 256 runs at a strike rate of 171.81 and an average of 23.27. Breathing down his neck is another left-hander opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has similar traits like Abhishek Sharma and an all-format player.

Also Read | IPL star Abhishek Sharma misses flight at Delhi airport, slams IndiGo

In case, Abhishek Sharma fails against England, it is highly likely Yashasvi Jaiswal might be given a chance in the shortest format once again. The Mumbai batter was named in the India squads for the ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Advertisement