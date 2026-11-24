Abhishek Sharma’s brief but fiery stay at the crease ended in a heated confrontation with UAE pacer Ibrar Ahmad after a debatable LBW decision during India A’s chase in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Group B match in Doha on Tuesday. Chasing 250 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, the left-handed opener was given out on the third ball of the fourth over, sparking an immediate on-field argument that briefly halted play.
India A were chasing 250 after UAE posted 249 for eight. The visitors had started aggressively when Ibrar Ahmad struck on the third ball of the fourth over. He delivered a back-of-a-length ball that angled in. Abhishek Sharma missed a swipe across the line, and the ball struck him high on the pads. The on-field umpire decided the left-hander had crouched low enough and raised the finger. Replays indicated the ball may have been heading over the stumps.
Abhishek was visibly unhappy with the call and wanted to speak with the umpire. Ibrar then approached him and delivered a send-off, gesturing for him to leave the field. Abhishek did not accept it quietly. The pair traded words before UAE players, and the umpire intervened to separate them. Abhishek finished with 12 off five balls, including a four and a six, as the score reached 68 for one.
The early wicket did nothing to slow India A’s momentum. Teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tore into the UAE attack and raced to 204 off just 53 balls, smashing 28 sixes in a remarkable display of power hitting. India chased the total of 250 in just 14.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.
Earlier, UAE won the toss and elected to bat. Harpreet Singh Bhatia anchored the innings with a composed 130 off 144 balls, featuring 12 fours and four sixes. Captain Basil Hameed remained unbeaten on 36. India A’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Arshad Khan claiming four on his return to the side. The total of 249 for eight gave UAE a competitive platform, but India A’s aggressive response put the result in their hands.
The flashpoint between Abhishek Sharma and Ibrar Ahmad added extra edge to an already important Group B fixture.