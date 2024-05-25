‘Abhishek Sharma is ready’: Former greats back SRH batter for India berth after all-round show against RR
Former greats like Tom Moody and Navjot Singh Siddhu have backed Abhishek Sharma for a berth in India team after an all-round show against the Rajasthan Royals on Friday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Friday to book their place in the 2024 IPL final on May 26. During the match, the spin bowling of Abhishek Sharma played a crucial role in preventing RR from chasing down a winning total of 176, while taking two crucial wickets in the process.