Abhishek Sharma just 26 runs away from becoming third-highest run-scorer for SRH

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 25 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma is just 26 runs away from surpassing Kane Williamson and becoming the third-highest run-scorer for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Abhishek currently has 2076 runs in 78 innings for SRH. Third on the list of most runs for SRH is Kane Williamson, with 2101 runs in 75 innings. Shikhar Dhawan is second with 2768 runs in 91 innings, while David Warner is first with 4014 runs in 95 innings.

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The left-hand batter will be in action against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2026 match on Saturday. Coming off a brilliant match-defining century against Delhi Capitals (DC), Abhishek is positioned well to become the third leading run-scorer for SRH.

Notably, Abhishek will face off against RR's ace pacers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger on Saturday. Archer has a poor head-to-head record against Abhishek, with one dismissal in seven innings at a batting strike-rate of 177.14. Abhishek has scored 62 runs in 35 balls off Archer but is yet to face Nandre Burger.

Coming to Abhishek's last outing in the IPL 2026, he scored an unbeaten 135* in 68 balls, with 10 fours and 10 sixes, striking at almost 200. He batted throughout the entirety of 20 overs in the match.

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With the help of Abhishek's knock, Hyderabad piled up a formidable 242/2 in their 20 overs. The knock marked Sharma's second IPL century. With this effort, Abhishek also moved to nine T20 centuries, drawing level with Virat Kohli among Indian batters.

In the all-time list, Chris Gayle leads with 22 centuries, followed by Babar Azam (12) and David Warner (10), while Abhishek now joins a group featuring players such as Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and Sahibzada Farhan.