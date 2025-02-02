Abhishek Sharma missed the record for the fastest Indian to score a T20I hundred narrowly after the southpaw reached the magical three figures in just 37 balls against England in the fifth and final game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Rohit Sharma had scored a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma also scored the second-fastest fifty in T20Is for India in just 17 balls. He overtook KL Rahul, who had scored 50 off 18 balls against Scotland in Dubai. The record for fastest T20I fifty for an Indian still belongs to Yuvraj Singh who had scored the same in 12 ball against England during 2007 T20 World Cup.

Overall, the fastest T20I fifty record belongs to Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee, who scored 50 off 9 balls. In fact, Abhishek Sharma's 37-ball hundred is the quickest against England in the shortest format of the game. Previously Australian Aaron Finch and West Indies' Chris Gayle held the record by scoring a 47-ball ton each.