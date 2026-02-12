Abhishek Sharma out of India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup 2026? India captain Suryakumar Yadav gives huge update

In what could be a big blow to the Indian team, Abhishek Sharma is still in doubt against Pakistan during their high-octane Group A clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The India opener had to be hospitalised because of a stomach issue in New Delhi. Although the 24-year-old was discharged within a day, the Indian team management decided to rest him against Namibia on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The development of Abhishek's availability against Pakistan came after captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that the southpaw might need a game or two to return to the playing XI. In case Abhishek needs two games to recover fully, he will miss the clash against Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo.
Asked about Abhishek's fitness by Ravi Shastri during the coin toss, Suryakumar said, “Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two.”
It is understood that Abhishek's was known when he walked out to bat against United States of America (USA) in Mumbai. After he was dismissed for a first-ball duck, the left-hander opener didn't walk out to field during USA's chase and for the customary post-match handshakes.
Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed Abhishek was suffering from a stomach bug. In the absence of Abhishek, Sanju Samson replaced him against Namibia. And in case Abhishek continues to recover by Sunday, India might continue with Samson against Pakistan.
On Thursday, India were sent to bat first after Namibia won the toss and opted to bowl. India made two changes from the side that won against USA. While Samson made way for Abhishek, a fit Jasprit Bumrah replaced Mohammed Siraj against the Namibians.
For Namibia, Ben Shikongo and Malan Kruger are playing in place of Dylan Leicher Leicher and Willem Myburgh respectively.
India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo
