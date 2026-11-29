The Delhi High Court cited cricketer Abhishek Sharma's personality rights case recently to flag certain challenges in adjudicating suits at a time when public celebrities seek different kind of relief in a single case.
According to The Bar and Bench, observation was made by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, and stated that the Delhi HC does not subscribe to the idea. In Abhishek's case, the Court noted that under one head, the Indian cricketer joined five types grievances which engage different interests and branches of law.
"This Court, therefore, does not subscribe to the idea of 'personality rights' as a collective concept, under which all such claims are gathered into one cause of action and met with an omnibus injunction," the Bench said.
The Court noted that false rumours, AI fake depiction, and others concern different branches of law and can't be put under one roof. “A false rumour or a scandalous imputation concerns reputation. An obscene morph concerns privacy and dignity,” the Court noted.
"A fabricated depiction of the plaintiff at an event which never took place may concern reputation and privacy and, if it is monetised, the commercial value of his identity. Merchandise raises questions of passing off and of the right of publicity," it added.
Earlier in an order passed on July 9, the Delhi HC granted interim protection to Abhishek against the unauthorised use of his name, image and likeness, restraining social media accounts and online sellers from exploiting his personality through AI-generated content, deepfakes and unauthorised merchandise. Abhishek had filed a plea against several unidentified persons, various Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.
The plea stated that several unidentified social media accounts have fabricated his AI-generated and morphed images in fabricated and obscene situations. It also alleged that several online merchants were selling t-shirts, jerseys, posters and photo frames carrying his name and image without any authorisation.
The Court noted that Abhishek is a “prominent player of the Indian National Team and is widely recognised as a rising and influential figure in international cricket also having attained the No. 1 position in ICC Men’s T20 International rankings”.