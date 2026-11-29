The Delhi High Court cited cricketer Abhishek Sharma's personality rights case recently to flag certain challenges in adjudicating suits at a time when public celebrities seek different kind of relief in a single case.

According to The Bar and Bench, observation was made by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, and stated that the Delhi HC does not subscribe to the idea. In Abhishek's case, the Court noted that under one head, the Indian cricketer joined five types grievances which engage different interests and branches of law.

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"This Court, therefore, does not subscribe to the idea of 'personality rights' as a collective concept, under which all such claims are gathered into one cause of action and met with an omnibus injunction," the Bench said.

The Court noted that false rumours, AI fake depiction, and others concern different branches of law and can't be put under one roof. “A false rumour or a scandalous imputation concerns reputation. An obscene morph concerns privacy and dignity,” the Court noted.

"A fabricated depiction of the plaintiff at an event which never took place may concern reputation and privacy and, if it is monetised, the commercial value of his identity. Merchandise raises questions of passing off and of the right of publicity," it added.

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Delhi HC protests Abhishek's personality rights Earlier in an order passed on July 9, the Delhi HC granted interim protection to Abhishek against the unauthorised use of his name, image and likeness, restraining social media accounts and online sellers from exploiting his personality through AI-generated content, deepfakes and unauthorised merchandise. Abhishek had filed a plea against several unidentified persons, various Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.

The plea stated that several unidentified social media accounts have fabricated his AI-generated and morphed images in fabricated and obscene situations. It also alleged that several online merchants were selling t-shirts, jerseys, posters and photo frames carrying his name and image without any authorisation.

The Court noted that Abhishek is a “prominent player of the Indian National Team and is widely recognised as a rising and influential figure in international cricket also having attained the No. 1 position in ICC Men’s T20 International rankings”.

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Advocates appearing in this case For Abhishek Sharma: Advocates Gaurav Bahl, Anku Khanna, Arundhati Dhar and Bhawni Kashyap

For Flipkart: Advocates Abhijeet Shrivastava, Shashank. Dwivedi, Rahul Ray and Anshuman Shrivastava

For Meta platforms: Advocates Varun Pathak, Vishesh Sharma and Nivedita Sudheer

For X Corp.: Advocates Deepak Gogia, Aadhar Nautiyal and Shivangi Kohli

For Department Of Telecommunications: CGSC Nidhi Raman, GP Manish Rawat, advocates Mohit Bokoliya, Rishay Raj and it Singh

For Your Jersey: Advocates Prajwal Tiwari, Mayank, Vidhu Awasthy

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in