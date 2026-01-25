Abhishek Sharma reveals mindset behind 14-ball fifty after India seal T20I series vs New Zealand; ‘not easy to do it…’

Abhishek Sharma missed his mentor Yuvraj Singh's record for fastest T20I fifty by a whisker enroute powering India to a series-clinching eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. Chasing a below-par 154 runs to win, Abhishek raced to a 14-ball half-century while his captain Suryakumar Yadav took 25 deliveries to his fifty as India chased down the target in exact 10 overs.

Playing fearless has been the template of Indian batting in the shortest format. Despite losing Sanju Samson for a golden duck in the first over, Ishan Kishan went bonkers in the next two overs. However, his innings was cut short to 13 deliveries. There was no stopping Abhishek after that.

Along with Suryakumar, Abhishek just destroyed the New Zealand bowling as the pair added an unbeaten 102 runs in just 40 balls to bring up India's unassailable 3-0 lead in the five match series. Asked about his mindset, Abhishek admitted it's not easy every time but that's the kind of start his team management wants from an explosive opener like him.

“That's what my team wants from me and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it's not easy to do it every time, but I think it's all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well,” Abhishek said after the game.

Like every time, once again Abhishek opened his innings with a first-ball six. In fact it was the eighth time the Indian opener got off the mark with a six in the shortest format of the game. Abhishek admits its not what he intends to do, but goes with the instinct.

“I wouldn't say it's like I want to go from the first ball. It's just the instinct I get in between the wickets. I think about the bowler if he wants to get out on my first ball, then what he could bowl to me and that's always there in my mind and I just want to play on that ball,” added the 25-year-old.

Fastest fifty in T20Is (by balls)

Player Balls taken Opponent Year Yuvraj Singh (India) 12 England 2007 Jan Frylinck (Namibia) 13 England 2025 Colin Munro (New Zealand) 14 Sri Lanka 2016 Abhishek Sharma (India) 14 New Zealand 2026 Quinton de Kock (South Africa) 15 West Indies 2023

A warning to rest of the world With the T20 World Cup 2026 fast approaching, India's dominance in this series also gave a warning for the rest of 19 teams in the tournament, which is just two weeks away. India will play two more games in the series before their T20 World Cup campaign takes off.