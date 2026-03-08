Abhishek Sharma smashes 18-ball fifty in ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Is it the fastest in T20 cricket?

India opener Abhishek Sharma silenced his critics on Sunday as he slammed an 18-ball half-century in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek Sharma had got off to a forgettable start to this T20 World Cup, registering three consecutive ducks. He then scored 15 runs against South Africa, after which he scored a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in the second Super 8 match.

He wasn't back to his best just yet, as registered scores of 10 and nine in the next two games against West Indies (Super 8) and England (semi-finals).

On Sunday, the Punjab batter forged a 98-run partnership with Sanju Samson for the first wicket, before being dismissed for 52 by Rachin Ravindra in the eighth over.

Is this the fastest fifty in T20 cricket? No. Abhishek Sharma's 18-ball fifty against New Zealand is not the fastest fifty by a batter in T20 cricket.

That record currently belongs to Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee, who slammed a nine-ball fifty against Mongolia in 2023. Ashutosh Sharma is next on the list, having scored a 11-ball fifty for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2023.

Top 10 fastest fifties in T20s

Player Country/Team Against No. of balls taken for fifty Dipendra Singh Airee Nepal Mongolia 9 Ashutosh Sharma Railways Uttar Pradesh 11 Yuvraj Singh India England 12 Chris Gayle Melbourne Renegades Adelaide Strikers 12 Hazratullah Zazai Kabul Zwanan Balkh Legends 12 Sahil Chauhan Estonia Cyprus 12 Abhishek Sharma Punjab Bengal 12 Marcus Trescothick Somerset Hampshire 13 Sunil Narine Comilla Victorians Chattogram Challengers 13 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders 13

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh features next in the list, having scored than famous 12-ball half-century against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Chris Gayle, who also scored a 12-ball fifty, for Melbourne Renegades against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League in 2016, also features in the list.

Abhishek, though, has set a record in this game. His 18-ball fifty is now the fastest-ever half-century by a batter in a final of the T20 World Cup. He broke the record of former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who had scored a 32-ball fifty against Australia in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.