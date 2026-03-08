Abhishek Sharma smashes 18-ball fifty in ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Is it the fastest in T20 cricket?

India opener Abhishek Sharma silenced his critics on Sunday as he slammed an 18-ball half-century in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
Abhishek Sharma had got off to a forgettable start to this T20 World Cup, registering three consecutive ducks. He then scored 15 runs against South Africa, after which he scored a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in the second Super 8 match.
He wasn't back to his best just yet, as registered scores of 10 and nine in the next two games against West Indies (Super 8) and England (semi-finals).
On Sunday, the Punjab batter forged a 98-run partnership with Sanju Samson for the first wicket, before being dismissed for 52 by Rachin Ravindra in the eighth over.
No. Abhishek Sharma's 18-ball fifty against New Zealand is not the fastest fifty by a batter in T20 cricket.
That record currently belongs to Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee, who slammed a nine-ball fifty against Mongolia in 2023. Ashutosh Sharma is next on the list, having scored a 11-ball fifty for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2023.
|Player
|Country/Team
|Against
|No. of balls taken for fifty
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|Nepal
|Mongolia
|9
|Ashutosh Sharma
|Railways
|Uttar Pradesh
|11
|Yuvraj Singh
|India
|England
|12
|Chris Gayle
|Melbourne Renegades
|Adelaide Strikers
|12
|Hazratullah Zazai
|Kabul Zwanan
|Balkh Legends
|12
|Sahil Chauhan
|Estonia
|Cyprus
|12
|Abhishek Sharma
|Punjab
|Bengal
|12
|Marcus Trescothick
|Somerset
|Hampshire
|13
|Sunil Narine
|Comilla Victorians
|Chattogram Challengers
|13
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh features next in the list, having scored than famous 12-ball half-century against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.
Chris Gayle, who also scored a 12-ball fifty, for Melbourne Renegades against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League in 2016, also features in the list.
Abhishek, though, has set a record in this game. His 18-ball fifty is now the fastest-ever half-century by a batter in a final of the T20 World Cup. He broke the record of former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who had scored a 32-ball fifty against Australia in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
At the time of writing this report, India were 171/1 after 13 overs, with Sanju Samson (69*) and Ishan Kishan (42*) batting in the middle.