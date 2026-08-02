Abhishek Sharma smashes 25 sixes, 15 fours en route 91-ball 233 after flop show in Zimbabwe, fans say ‘what a comeback’

Following a lean patch in England and Zimbabwe, India opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a whooping 25 sixes and 15 fours in a local match en route to a 91-ball 233 on Sunday in a match of Punjab State Inter-District One-Day tournament.

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Playing for Amritsar, Abhishek went hammer and tongs against a hapless Tarn Taran bowling attack to power his team to a mammoth 533/8 in 50 overs. For Amritsar, Abhay Choudhary and Abhinav Sharma also contributed with half-centuries. Abhishek was finally dismissed by Ashish Lowrance.

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In reply, Tarn Taran could manage 313/8 despite Arshdeep Singh's hundred as they fell short by 220 runs. With the ball, Abhishek picked up two wickets, conceding 71 runs from his nine overs.

Amritsar's batting scorecard vs Tarn Taran.

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Abhishek's knock comes after his flop show in Zimbabwe, where he managed scores of 2, 8, 1 in three T20Is. Prior to that in England, the southpaw scored 59, 43, 10, 16, 3 in five T20Is. Earlier against Ireland, Abhishek registered scores of 49 and 0 in the two-match T20I series.

Reacting to this knock, fans on social media erupted in joy. "What a comeback. Abhi bashed 9 to 5 taran taran farmers," wrote one user.

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Abhishek Sharma drops in ICC T20I Rankings Meanwhile, Abhishek, who began the year as no.1 batter in ICC T20I Rankings, dropped to second last month, after India's 0-2 loss to Ireland. Although Abhishek scored 49 runs in the series, the top spot went to teammate Ishan Kishan, for his performances for a longer period of time.

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Also Read | Ishan Kishan rises to top after Abhishek Sharma 11-month reign ends

So far, Abhishek has played 69 List A matches, scoring 2196 runs at an average of 33.78 and strike-rate of 100.18 including eight fifties and four tons. He is yet to feature for India in ODIs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in