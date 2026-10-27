Abhishek Sharma smashes fastest century by an Indian against New Zealand; records broken by him in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma turned a 199-run chase into a highlight reel at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, smashing a 35-ball century that stands as the fastest by an Indian against New Zealand in T20Is. His final tally of 113 off 38 balls, studded with nine fours and 11 sixes, not only sealed India’s win in the third T20I but also added several entries to the record books.

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Fastest century by an Indian against New Zealand The standout achievement was the speed of his hundred. Sharma reached three figures in 35 balls, making it the fastest T20I century by any Indian batter against New Zealand. He got there with a boundary off Kyle Jamieson and celebrated in his trademark meditation pose.

No previous Indian had scored a T20I ton against the Black Caps so quickly. This milestone also slotted into a wider list: it is the joint second-fastest T20I hundred by an Indian overall, tying Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball effort against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017. Abhishek already holds the outright record for the quickest hundred by a full-member batter with his 30-ball century against Afghanistan earlier this year.

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15-Ball fifty adds to the rapid start Even before the century, Sharma made an early statement. He reached his half-century in just 15 balls, a mark that ranks as the joint third-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is. The boundary-filled over against Kyle Jamieson that sealed the fifty set the tone for what followed. He has now scored multiple rapid fifties in the format, including previous efforts of 14 and 16 balls, showing a consistent ability to accelerate from the first over.

11th T20 century moves Abhishek Sharma past Virat Kohli Abhishek Sharma’s 11th hundred in all T20 cricket: across internationals, IPL, and domestic competitions. The tally moved him past Virat Kohli, who has 10, for the most centuries by an Indian in the shortest format. It also places him third overall in men’s T20 cricket, behind only Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (13). David Warner is also on 10. Reaching this mark in a relatively short career highlights the rate at which Sharma is accumulating big scores compared with players who took far longer to reach double digits.

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Yuvraj Singh praises Abhishek Sharma

How the innings unfolded Opening with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sharma attacked from the outset. He raced to a 15-ball fifty and kept the pressure relentless even after his partner fell for 45 off 19. By the time he was dismissed, caught by Glenn Phillips off Jamieson at deep mid-wicket, India were already past 178, and the chase was effectively over. He walked off to a standing ovation after raising his trademark L gesture.

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India eventually won by six wickets with 40 balls to spare, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. For Abhishek Sharma, the night was defined by personal milestones that further cemented his reputation as the most dangerous power-hitter in world T20 cricket.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.