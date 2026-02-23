Abhishek Sharma to be dropped? India plan major playing XI shake-up after SA reality check, says report

Indian team management is looking to make some big changes after the 76-run loss to South Africa in the first Super 8 match, according to a PTI report. The team management is looking to drop at least one of the three out-of-form batters while also revisiting its one-dimensional approach of playing too many left-handers in the top order, as indicated by Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

The report noted that the team management might revisit the performance of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh after the disastrous loss that has also significantly dented their semi-final chances.

Sanju Samson back in playing XI? With the new report hinting that there might be changes in the playing XI, the obvious choice could be replacing out-of-form Abhishek Sharma with Sanju Samson, which would also restore the left-hand–right-hand combination at the top.

Abhishek has been woefully out of form ever since he came back after suffering a bout of stomach infection. Since then, the left-handed batter has not been able to move the scoring board in the two matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands and only managed 15 runs (off 12 balls) during the clash against South Africa on Sunday.

Speaking about the possibility of bringing Sanju Samson back into the playing XI, Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told reporters on Sunday, “Look, there’s a lot of inexperience in the team and you want a settled side. These guys have done it all before. They’re all fantastic players. So do you stick or twist? Do you stick with the guys who we feel have performed really well over the last 18 months and who are maybe just short of a few runs now? Or do we twist and bring in Sanju, who’s also a fantastic player and obviously helps tactically by having a right-hander at the top of the order? I’m sure that will be a talking point over the next few days going into these two very important games,”

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan had pointed out issues with Abhishek's technique while speaking to the broadcasters.

Pathan told JioHotstar, “Abhishek Sharma is getting out to off-spinners. Against Pakistan and the Netherlands, off-spinners got him. The problem lies in his shot selection. His bat comes down from a high angle and he isn’t looking to hit straight.

“He (Abhishek) is trying to play across the wicket. That is getting him into trouble. He moves his front foot away to create room, but bowlers aren’t giving him room. These aren’t drivable balls,” he added.