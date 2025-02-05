Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy were rewarded for their top shows in the T20I series against England as the duo made rapid strides in the latest ICC T20I rankings, released on Wednesday. Mentored by legendary Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma produced the innings of his lifetime with a 54-ball 135 in the fifth game against England.

Not only the southpaw registered the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, the mesmerising knock also helped Abhishek Sharma jump 38 places to second in the rankings for batters.

Australia's Travis Head remained static at No.1 while Abhishek Sharma's teammates Tilak Varma and India captain Suryakumar Yadav occupy third and fifth spots respectively.

The story is similar for Varun Chakaravarthy too. The Tamil Nadu spinner entered the top five midway into the series before moving another three places up in the rankings post India's 4-1 series win.

With 14 wickets in five matches against England, Varun Chakaravarthy was named the Player of the Series, and also rose three rungs to second in the rankings for bowlers.