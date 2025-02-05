Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy make rapid strides in ICC T20I Rankings post England series heroics; check details

  Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy make rapid strides in ICC T20 Rankings post England series heroics; check details

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Feb 2025, 02:21 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma entered the top five among batters in the latest ICC T20I Rankings.(AFP)

Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy were rewarded for their top shows in the T20I series against England as the duo made rapid strides in the latest ICC T20I rankings, released on Wednesday. Mentored by legendary Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma produced the innings of his lifetime with a 54-ball 135 in the fifth game against England.

Not only the southpaw registered the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, the mesmerising knock also helped Abhishek Sharma jump 38 places to second in the rankings for batters. 

Australia's Travis Head remained static at No.1 while Abhishek Sharma's teammates Tilak Varma and India captain Suryakumar Yadav occupy third and fifth spots respectively. 

The story is similar for Varun Chakaravarthy too. The Tamil Nadu spinner entered the top five midway into the series before moving another three places up in the rankings post India's 4-1 series win. 

With 14 wickets in five matches against England, Varun Chakaravarthy was named the Player of the Series, and also rose three rungs to second in the rankings for bowlers.  

Varun Chakaravarthy's teammate Ravi Bishnoi also rose four places to sixth in the list following his five wickets in the series. Another major change in the bowlers rankings is the West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein reclaimed his top spot, dethroning England's Adil Rashid.

First Published:5 Feb 2025, 02:21 PM IST
