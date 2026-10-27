Abhishek Sharma's brand portfolio: From DP World to Titan's Xylys watches, check the brands India's T20 opener endorses

Abhishek Sharma’s rise at the top of India’s T20 batting order has turned the left-hander into one of the busiest names in Indian sports marketing. His breakout 2025 Asia Cup campaign, where he finished as the leading run-scorer with 314 runs and was named Player of the Tournament, opened the door to a string of high-profile deals. Within months, brands from logistics and luxury watches to diamonds signed him as an ambassador.

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DP World places Abhishek Sharma alongside Sachin Tendulkar DP World, the global logistics company, announced a long-term partnership with Abhishek Sharma in November 2025 and named him a brand ambassador. The signing placed him on a sports roster that already featured Sachin Tendulkar and golfer Tommy Fleetwood. The company linked the move to his Asia Cup performances and his subsequent climb to No. 1 in the ICC men’s T20I batting rankings.

In February 2026, DP World rolled out a television and digital campaign titled “Go Beyond” ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The film featured Abhishek Sharma alongside Tendulkar and Suryakumar Yadav and ran through to the tournament final on March 8.

Titan’s Xylys targets younger buyers with Swiss-engineered watches Titan Company appointed Abhishek Sharma as brand ambassador for Xylys, its premium watch label known for Swiss-engineered movements and bold, modern designs. The company said it chose the batter to connect with a younger audience that values both performance and style. In the announcement, Abhishek Sharma said precision and consistency matter to him as a professional athlete.

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De Beers links natural diamonds to personal achievement De Beers Group, a diamond producer, announced its partnership with Abhishek Sharma in Bengaluru on March 10, 2026. The collaboration aims to promote natural diamonds in India. The company noted that the cricketer, who frequently wears diamond jewellery on and off the field, will appear in campaigns that connect diamonds with personal achievement and identity.

Toranj Mehta, vice-president of marketing at De Beers India, said Abhishek Sharma reflects the “rarity, resilience and inner fire” the brand associates with natural diamonds.

Gillette and Colgate focus on everyday grooming and confidence On March 27, 2026, Gillette India, part of Procter & Gamble, launched its Guard 3-in-1 razor with Abhishek Sharma as brand ambassador. The campaign, titled “Bade League Ka Shave”, targets young men moving up from basic shaving products. Kapil Sharma, Gillette India’s vice-president and category head for grooming, said the partnership reflects a young India that is “ambitious, evolving and ready to step into the big league”.

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Colgate-Palmolive India earlier launched a campaign for its Colgate Visible White Purple toothpaste on February 13, 2026, featuring Abhishek Sharma alongside actor Kriti Sanon. Titled “The Beauty Secret”, the push presents teeth whitening as part of a daily grooming routine and highlights a purple formula that uses colour theory to counter yellow tones. In the company release, Abhishek Sharma said his confidence comes from feeling and looking good on and off the field, and that a white smile helps him feel camera-ready.

A commercial profile built in under a year The collection of deals shows how quickly brands across logistics, luxury, jewellery and everyday personal care have moved to partner with Abhishek Sharma since his 2025 Asia Cup breakthrough.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.