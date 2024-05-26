KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma will open for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has provided multiple solid starts to Hyderabad and is among the top six scoring batters in the tournament. But, as the Orange Army goes against Kolkata at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Abhishek Sharma made a special request to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans.

“I know in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a massive fan following here. I would request all the CSK fans to come and support us in the final," Abhishek Sharma said in a video shared by the official handle Indian Premier League (IPL).

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced a heartbreaking exit from IPL 2024 after they were defeated by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a ‘do or die’ match. The loss was particularly emotional for CSK fans as MS Dhoni is expected to announce his retirement from cricket after IPL 2024.

Abhishek Sharma's terrific bowling

During the second qualifier against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad received considerable support from the fans of the Yellow brigade. Abhishek Sharma, who is primarily an opening batter for Hyderabad, surprised everyone with his bowling skills as he bowled a wonderful spell of 2/24 (4).

In the post-match presentation, Abhishek Sharma spoke about his spell and mentioned his father, a left-arm spinner.

“My father will be very happy; he was a left-arm spinner. He has been working hard on my bowling. Somehow, I knew that if I kept working on my bowling, I could contribute to my team. From the junior cricket, I have been bowling a lot. I was waiting for this opportunity. It was not easy, I had to convince my captain and coach because they had not seen me bowling much," Abhishek Sharma said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!