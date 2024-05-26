Abhishek Sharma's special message for CSK fans ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final, 'Support us'
KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma, who is a opening batter surprised everyone with his bowling during the match against Rajasthan Royals
KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma will open for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has provided multiple solid starts to Hyderabad and is among the top six scoring batters in the tournament. But, as the Orange Army goes against Kolkata at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Abhishek Sharma made a special request to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans.