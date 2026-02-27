Abhishek Sharma's warning to West Indies ahead of winner-takes-it-all clash; ‘nothing else that we are going to do’

Having returned to form with a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe on Thursday, India opener Abhishek Sharma sent out a defiant warning to West Indies, reiterating to the style of cricket the Men in Blue have been playing in the lead up to the ongoing T20 world Cup 2026 and for the future games as well.

Coming into the tournament on the back of three 200-plus scores against New Zealand including a 271 in the final T20I, Suryakumar Yadav's men were challenged by the turning tracks in Mumbai, Delhi, Colombo and Ahmedabad. The hosts revealed its true colours in Chennai as the defending champions scored 256/4 - their highest ever in a T20 World Cup.

Sent into bat first, Sanju Samson (24) gave India a flying start while Abhishek took some time initially before breaking loose. Ishan Kishan (38) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (31) failed to make it big. However, it was the unbroken 82-run stand between Hardik Pandya (50 not out) and Tilak Varma (44 not out), that helped India register their fifth 250-plus total in the format.

Speaking to the BCCI.tv after the game, Abhishek spoke words of caution for the West Indies, who had lost to South Africa in another Group 1 clash in the Super 8 stage earlier on the day. "As a batting unit, we want to play we are playing the whole year. It's nothing else that we are going to do.

“We want to dominate all the games. It's actually displayed over there today, the way we started, all the batters came started and contributed, I think that's the way India wanted to play,” said Abhishek, with a sense of relief on his face. With South Africa already through to the semifinals and Zimbabwe eliminated from the race in Group 1, the winner of India vs West Indies on March 1 in Kolkata will qualify for the last four stage.

‘They all just wanted me to do well’ Coming into the tournament with a reputation of being a bit-hitter at the top of the order, things didn't go the way Abhishek wanted. Playing with a stomach issue, Abhishek was out for a first-ball duck against United States of America (USA) before he had to be hospitalised. The 25-year-old missed the game against Namibia before returning to the field against Pakistan.

He finally opened his T20 World Cup account against South Africa in a losing encounter in a Super 8 clash. With pressure mounting on Abhishek, the Indian opener credited the management, and his teammates and the coaching staff for believing in his him.

“Of course there is a relief, but what I felt, the days I have spent with the team, it was like they had more belief than me. That was one thing that I really enjoyed and I actually made me a bit emotional as well. I wasn't doing so well. I was trying my best. Still it wasn't coming out, but the way teammates and coaches, they all just wanted me to do well,” said Abhishek.

“It meant like you are in a family only, its not just a team. It didn't start the way I wanted. I was in the hospital, I wasn't feeling that well. But still I feel the support and the love the teammates, they all have showed me throughout all these days, especially the coach and the captain. No matter you score a zero or probably get out early, you are going to play all the games, win the games for the team. I think that's very important as a player to have that support from the team and the coaches,” concluded Abhishek.

Can India qualify for T20 World Cup semifinal? With one win and one loss in two Super 8 games so far, India can still qualify for the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026. With Zimbabwe already eliminated from the race and South Africa booking their spot in the final four, the winner between India and West Indies will advance to the semifinals.

Both India and West Indies are at two points each from two games with the Men in Blue in third spot due to their inferior net run rate. In case of a washout, West Indies will go through due to a better net run rate.